In 2024 Trinity Motors Dost or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dost vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dost Urban club 125
BrandTrinity MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,0771,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,77794,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
4,3006,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3012,339

