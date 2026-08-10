In 2026 Trinity Motors Dost or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dost vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dost
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-