HT Auto
Dost vs Lithino Li

Trinity Motors Dost vs Tunwal Lithino Li

In 2024 Trinity Motors Dost or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dost up to 75 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Dost vs Lithino Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dost Lithino li
BrandTrinity MotorsTunwal
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 74,990
Range75 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Lithino Li
Tunwal Lithino Li
STD
₹74,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,07774,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,77774,990
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3011,611

