In 2026 Trinity Motors Amigo or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Amigo vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amigo
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-