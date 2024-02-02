HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Amigo or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Amigo vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amigo Jupiter
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 74,999₹ 73,340
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
Amigo
Trinity Motors Amigo
Basic
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Kerb Weight
55 kg107 kg
Height
1050 mm1115 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68185,313
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,6826,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

