In 2026 Toutche Electric Heileo M100 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Heileo M100 up to 60-80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Heileo M100 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heileo m100
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Toutche Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 46,990
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.35 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-