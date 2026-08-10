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Toutche Electric Heileo M100 vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Toutche Electric Heileo M100 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Heileo M100 up to 60-80 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Heileo M100 vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heileo m100 Ego li
BrandToutche ElectricUjaas Energy
Price₹ 46,990₹ 53,880
Range60-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.35 kWh1.5 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes3-4 Hours

Filters
Heileo M100
Toutche Electric Heileo M100
9.6 Ah
₹46,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1780 mm-
Wheelbase
1100 mm-
Height
1050 mm-
Kerb Weight
21.8 kg-
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-600 mm,Rear :-600 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-1.95-27 Rear :-1.95-27Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
60 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
7 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Alloy | Spring suspension | 60mm travel without LockoutTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Walk Assist, Auto power-cut off on BrakingWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCD DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.35 kWh1.5 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,43357,220
Ex-Showroom Price
46,99053,880
RTO
5,2150
Insurance
3,2283,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1911,229

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