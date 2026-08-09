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Toutche Electric Heileo M100 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Toutche Electric Heileo M100 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Heileo M100 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Heileo M100 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heileo m100 Star city plus
BrandToutche ElectricTVS
Price₹ 46,990₹ 72,200
Range60-80 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.35 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Heileo M100
Toutche Electric Heileo M100
9.6 Ah
₹46,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1780 mm1984 mm
Wheelbase
1100 mm1260 mm
Height
1050 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
21.8 kg115 kg
Width
690 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-600 mm,Rear :-600 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-1.95-27 Rear :-1.95-27Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
60 km660 km
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
7 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Alloy | Spring suspension | 60mm travel without LockoutTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Walk Assist, Auto power-cut off on BrakingEconometer
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCD Display-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.35 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,43384,434
Ex-Showroom Price
46,99072,200
RTO
5,2155,776
Insurance
3,2286,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1911,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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