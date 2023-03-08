In 2026 Toutche Electric Heileo H200 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Heileo H200 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heileo h200
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Toutche Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 46,990
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.35 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 50 Minutes
|-