In 2024 Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 53,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Toutche Heileo H200 up to 75 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
Toutche Heileo H200 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Toutche heileo h200 Nexa
BrandToutche ElectricWarivo Motors
Price₹ 53,900₹ 58,300
Range75 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Toutche Heileo H200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
Heileo H200 STD
₹53,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-812.8 mm,Rear :-812.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-700-32,Rear :-700-32Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Kerb Weight
18.7 kg67 kg
Chassis
21, Aluminium Alloy-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Additional Features
Electric 3 Speed gear, Shifter-Shimano TX30, Electric Throttle Finger model, Left hand-
Mobile Connectivity
No-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 11.6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,90058,300
Ex-Showroom Price
53,90058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1581,253

