In 2026 Toutche Electric Heileo H200 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Heileo H200 up to 60-80 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Heileo H200 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heileo h200
|Ego li
|Brand
|Toutche Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 46,990
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.35 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 50 Minutes
|3-4 Hours