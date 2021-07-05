Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesToutche Heileo H200 vs Victor

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Toutche Heileo H200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
Heileo H200 STD
₹53,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,90057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
53,90057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1581,244

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Heileo H100 electric bicycle.
    Bengaluru-based Toutche launches hybrid bicycle with detachable battery
    5 Jul 2021
    Photo of the V12 Aston Martin Vanquish that crashed in Melbourne. (Photo courtesy: police.vic.gov.au)
    Woman crashes Aston Martin worth half a million dollars, leaves owner behind
    20 Jun 2020
    David and Victoria Beckham. Photo courtesy: Instagram handle of Victoria Beckham/victoriabeckham
    Beckhams plan to connect home to swanky car garage with escape tunnel: Report
    2 Jun 2020
    Toutche expands e-bike operations in Europe. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ToutcheElectric)
    Toutche expands e-bike operations in Europe
    4 Aug 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     