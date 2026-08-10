In 2026 Toutche Electric Heileo H200 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Heileo H200 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heileo h200
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Toutche Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,990
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.35 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 50 Minutes
|-