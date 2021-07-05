HT Auto
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 53,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Toutche Heileo H200 up to 75 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
Toutche Heileo H200 vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Toutche heileo h200 Rafiki
BrandToutche ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 53,900₹ 69,999
Range75 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Toutche Heileo H200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
Heileo H200 STD
₹53,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-812.8 mm,Rear :-812.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-700-32,Rear :-700-32Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
V BrakeDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Kerb Weight
18.7 kg62 kg
Chassis
21, Aluminium Alloy-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Additional Features
Electric 3 Speed gear, Shifter-Shimano TX30, Electric Throttle Finger model, Left hand-
Mobile Connectivity
No-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 11.6 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,90073,600
Ex-Showroom Price
53,90069,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1581,581

