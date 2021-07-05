In 2024 Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 53,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Toutche Heileo H200 up to 75 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
Toutche Heileo H200 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Toutche heileo h200
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Toutche Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 53,900
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.