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HomeCompare BikesKratos [2022-2024] vs YZF R15 V3

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Yzf r15 v3
BrandTork MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
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Specification
Length
1960 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s-
Range
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorChain Drive
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono shock HydraulicMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
14°-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage boxAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,56,700
RTO
1,50013,066
Insurance
8,18810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0563,919

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