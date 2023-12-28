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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] R15 v4
BrandTork MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s-
Range
180 km/charge495 km
Max Speed
100 kmph140 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorChain Drive
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono shock HydraulicLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
YesTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14°-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage boxPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,73,050
RTO
1,50013,844
Insurance
8,18811,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0564,266

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Latest Car & Bike News

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