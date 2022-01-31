|Swappable Battery
|Yes
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP67
|-
|No Of Batteries
|2
|-
|Continious Power
|4000 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|7500 w
|-
|Drive Type
|Mid Drive Electric Motor
|Chain Drive
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,187
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,32,499
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹1,500
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹8,188
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,056
|₹3,570