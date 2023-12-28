In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Tork Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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