Kratos [2022-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Brand Tork Motors Vespa Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Range 180 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 4 kWh - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.