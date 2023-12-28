In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Tork Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-