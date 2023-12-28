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HomeCompare BikesKratos [2022-2024] vs VXL 125

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Vxl 125
BrandTork MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s-
Range
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorBelt Drive
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Mono shock HydraulicDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
14°-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage boxAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,30,951
RTO
1,50010,476
Insurance
8,1887,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0563,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

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