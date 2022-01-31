|Swappable Battery
|Yes
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP67
|-
|No Of Batteries
|2
|-
|Continious Power
|4000 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|7500 w
|-
|Drive Type
|Mid Drive Electric Motor
|Belt Drive
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,187
|₹1,53,733
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,32,499
|₹1,35,564
|RTO
|₹1,500
|₹10,845
|Insurance
|₹8,188
|₹7,324
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,056
|₹3,304