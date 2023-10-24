In 2023 Tork Motors Kratos or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Tork Motors Kratos or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Kratos engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Kratos has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less