In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Raider
|Brand
|Tork Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-