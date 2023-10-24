Saved Articles

Tork Motors Kratos vs TVS Raider

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,49995,219
RTO
1,5007,617
Insurance
8,1886,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0562,351

TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 | Petrol | Manual 99,571
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125

    Latest News

    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm.
    Tork Motors adds Eco+ mode on Kratos R; range goes up to 180-km
    19 Oct 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     