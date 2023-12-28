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HomeCompare BikesKratos [2022-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandTork MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Model Name
Taillight
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
1960 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s-
Range
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorChain Drive
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock HydraulicMono Shock
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14°-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFiYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,18,690
RTO
1,5009,495
Insurance
8,18810,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0562,984
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tork Kratos R is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 lakh, while the Kratos Urban is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy)
Buying a Tork Kratos R before December 31 can save you 22,000. Here's how
28 Dec 2023
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle now retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it substantially affordable if you buy before March 31
Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle gets a 37,500 price cut till March 31
2 Mar 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
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TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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25 Nov 2024
Tork has rolled out its final set of benefits for 2023 that includes a service bundle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,500, in addition to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 cash discount
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29 Dec 2023
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