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HomeCompare BikesKratos [2022-2024] vs Apache RTR 160

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Apache rtr 160
BrandTork MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s-
Range
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph107 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorChain Drive
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Mono shock HydraulicMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14°-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage box(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,12,190
RTO
1,5008,975
Insurance
8,18811,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0562,850
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tork Kratos R is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 lakh, while the Kratos Urban is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy)
Buying a Tork Kratos R before December 31 can save you 22,000. Here's how
28 Dec 2023
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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
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The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle now retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it substantially affordable if you buy before March 31
Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle gets a 37,500 price cut till March 31
2 Mar 2024
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Tork has rolled out its final set of benefits for 2023 that includes a service bundle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,500, in addition to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 cash discount
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