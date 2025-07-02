In 2026 Techo Electra Raptor [2017-2024] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Techo Electra Raptor [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Raptor [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Raptor [2017-2024] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raptor [2017-2024]
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 57,423
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-