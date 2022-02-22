HT Auto
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Techo Electra Raptor up to 100 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Techo Electra Raptor vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Techo electra raptor Saathi
BrandTecho ElectraTrinity Motors
Price₹ 57,423₹ 85,999
Range100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
90 - 100 km/Charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00- 10 ,Rear :-3.00- 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Underseat storage
19.5 L-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Chassis-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Mono-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Large Boot Space, Forward – Neutral – Reverse Switch-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,42389,860
Ex-Showroom Price
57,42385,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2341,931

