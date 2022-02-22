In 2024 Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Techo Electra Raptor up to 100 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Techo Electra Raptor vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Techo electra raptor
|Mitra
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,423
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.