|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub motor
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹41,557
|₹44,385
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹41,557
|₹44,385
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹893
|₹954