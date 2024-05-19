In 2024 Techo Electra Neo or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Neo up to 55 - 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
Neo vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Nexa
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.