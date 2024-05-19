HT Auto

Techo Electra Neo vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Techo Electra Neo or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Neo up to 55 - 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
Neo vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Neo Nexa
BrandTecho ElectraWarivo Motors
Price₹ 41,557₹ 58,300
Range55 - 60 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
55 - 60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 -10 ,Rear :-2.75 -10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
150 mm190 mm
Underseat storage
12 L-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Chassis-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Mono-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Large Boot Space-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,55758,300
Ex-Showroom Price
41,55758,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8931,253

