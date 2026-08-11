In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Neo up to 55 - 60 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Neo vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
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