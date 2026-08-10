In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Neo up to 55 - 60 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
Neo vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Ego la
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours