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Techo Electra Neo vs Ujaas Energy eGo LA

In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Neo up to 55 - 60 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
Neo vs eGo LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Neo Ego la
BrandTecho ElectraUjaas Energy
Price₹ 41,557₹ 39,880
Range55 - 60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Charging Time-7-8 Hours

Filters
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
STD
₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Underseat storage
12 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 -10 ,Rear :-2.75 -10Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 - 60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Chassis-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual MonoHydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Large Boot SpaceWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,55742,993
Ex-Showroom Price
41,55739,880
RTO
00
Insurance
03,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
893924

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