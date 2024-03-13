In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Neo vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Xl100
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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