In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Neo vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Sport
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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