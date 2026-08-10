In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Neo vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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