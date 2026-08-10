In 2026 Techo Electra Neo or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Neo vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Neo
|Radeon
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 41,557
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|55 - 60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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