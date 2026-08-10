In 2026 Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Techo Electra offers the Emerge [2017-2024] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Emerge [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Emerge [2017-2024] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emerge [2017-2024]
|Notte125
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,106
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-