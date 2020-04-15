HT Auto

Techo Electra Emerge vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Techo Electra Emerge or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Emerge up to 100 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Emerge vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emerge Mitra
BrandTecho ElectraTrinity Motors
Price₹ 68,106₹ 73,999
Range100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100 km/Charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 -10,Rear :-3.00 -10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Underseat storage
12 L-
Chassis
Reinforced High Strength Steel Chassis-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Mono-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Forward – Neutral – Reverse Switch-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,10682,026
Ex-Showroom Price
68,10673,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4631,763

