In 2024 Techo Electra Emerge or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Emerge up to 100 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Emerge vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emerge
|Mitra
|Brand
|Techo Electra
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,106
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.