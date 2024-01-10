In 2024 SVITCH SVITCH XE or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of SVITCH XE up to 80 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
SVITCH XE vs TZ 3.3 Comparison