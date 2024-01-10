HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSVITCH XE vs TZ 3.3

SVITCH SVITCH XE vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 SVITCH SVITCH XE or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of SVITCH XE up to 80 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
SVITCH XE vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svitch xe Tz 3.3
BrandSVITCHTunwal
Price₹ 78,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Paddle
Yes-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
45-50 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyre Size
Front :-20 X 4,Rear :-20 X 4Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 11.6 Ah2.4 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,9991,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
78,9991,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6972,471

