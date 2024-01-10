HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSVITCH XE vs Saathi

SVITCH SVITCH XE vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 SVITCH SVITCH XE or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of SVITCH XE up to 80 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
SVITCH XE vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svitch xe Saathi
BrandSVITCHTrinity Motors
Price₹ 78,999₹ 85,999
Range80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Paddle
Yes-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
45-50 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyre Size
Front :-20 X 4,Rear :-20 X 4-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 11.6 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,99989,860
Ex-Showroom Price
78,99985,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6971,931

