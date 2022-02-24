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SVITCH MXE vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 SVITCH MXE or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. MXE has a range of up to 30-35 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
MXE vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mxe Star city plus
BrandSVITCHTVS
Price₹ 66,500₹ 72,200
Range30-35 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
MXE
SVITCH MXE
STD
₹66,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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SVITCH MXE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
30-35 km660 km
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
7 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Dual SuspensionTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
0.31 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Standard-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Foldable CycleEconometer
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCD Screen-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,02484,434
Ex-Showroom Price
66,50072,200
RTO
05,776
Insurance
3,5246,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5051,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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