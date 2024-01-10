In 2024 SVITCH SVITCH MXE or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. SVITCH SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of SVITCH MXE up to 35-38 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.
SVITCH MXE vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svitch mxe
|Yaarii
|Brand
|SVITCH
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|35-38 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.