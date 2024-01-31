Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCSR 762 vs Yezdi Adventure

SVITCH CSR 762 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 SVITCH CSR 762 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

CSR 762 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Csr 762 Yezdi adventure
BrandSVITCHYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-33.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
3 kWh-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,6632,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9992,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
6,66410,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2275,099

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image used for representational purposes only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces service camps for owners in this city
    31 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at 5.90 lakh
    20 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    Honda NX500 ADV pre-bookings open, will replace CB500X in the lineup
    18 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Honda NX500 uses an updated 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp
    Honda NX500 ADV launched: 5 things to know
    20 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Photo of 2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV. (Photo credit: Prashant Singh/HT Auto)
    2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV: A quick walkaround
    11 Mar 2021
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
    View all
     