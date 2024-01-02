In 2024 SVITCH CSR 762 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
The SXL 150 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
CSR 762 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Csr 762
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|SVITCH
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-