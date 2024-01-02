Saved Articles

SVITCH CSR 762 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 SVITCH CSR 762 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

CSR 762 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Csr 762 Sxl 150
BrandSVITCHVespa
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
3 kWh-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
Battery - IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,6631,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9991,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
6,6647,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2273,619

