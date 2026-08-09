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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 650XT vs Justin Bieber Edition

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 650xt Justin bieber edition
BrandSuzukiVespa
Price₹ 8.83 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage25.2 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity645 cc155 cc
Power69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2275 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1340 mm
Engine Oil
3 L-
Kerb Weight
216 kg-
Height
1405 mm-
Saddle Height
835 mm790 mm
Width
910 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
62.6 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2 : 1-
Displacement
645 cc155
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twinSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,83,5917,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,1806,45,690
RTO
70,81451,655
Insurance
27,59719,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,14115,408

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