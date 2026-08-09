In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 650xt
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.2 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|645 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS
|12.50 PS PS