In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 650xt
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.2 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|645 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS