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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 650XT vs Tiger 850 Sport

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 650xt Tiger 850 sport
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 8.83 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage25.2 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity645 cc888 cc
Power69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2275 mm2248 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1556 mm
Engine Oil
3 L-
Kerb Weight
216 kg-
Height
1405 mm1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm810-830 mm
Width
910 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
62.6 mm61.9 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2 : 111.27:1
Displacement
645 cc888 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm78.0 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Body Type
Sports BikesAdventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Adjustable Windscreen
YesYes
Charging Point
YesYes
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Traction Control
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5" TFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,83,59113,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,18011,95,000
RTO
70,81495,600
Insurance
27,59732,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,14128,694

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