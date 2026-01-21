In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 650xt
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|645 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm