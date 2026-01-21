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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 650XT vs Tiger Sport 660

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 650xt Tiger sport 660
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 8.83 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage25.2 kmpl-
Engine Capacity645 cc660 cc
Power69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Speedometer View
Fuel Tank View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L17.2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2275 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1418 mm
Engine Oil
3 L-
Kerb Weight
216 kg206 kg
Height
1405 mm1398 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm835 mm
Width
910 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
62.6 mm51.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
11.2 : 1-
Displacement
645 cc660 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm74.04 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,83,59110,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,1809,45,000
RTO
70,81475,600
Insurance
27,59732,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,14122,638

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