In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.