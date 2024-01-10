In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less