In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 650xt
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.2 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|645 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS
|84.3 PS PS