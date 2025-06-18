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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 650XT vs V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 650XT engine makes power and torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
V-Strom 650XT vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 650xt V-strom 800 de
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 8.83 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage25.2 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity645 cc776 cc
Power69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm220 mm
Length
2275 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1570 mm
Engine Oil
3 L-
Kerb Weight
216 kg232 kg
Height
1405 mm1310 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm855 mm
Width
910 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Stroke
62.6 mm70 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2 : 1-
Displacement
645 cc776 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,83,59112,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,18011,00,763
RTO
70,81488,061
Insurance
27,59735,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,14126,307

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