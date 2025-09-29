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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom SX vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom SX engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
V-Strom SX vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom sx Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandSuzukiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage32 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc334 cc
Power26.5 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki V-Strom SX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 l12.5 L
Ground Clearance
205 mm200 mm
Length
2180 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm1403 mm
Height
1355 mm-
Kerb Weight
167 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
880 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
432 km337.5 km
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,4752,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0181,95,345
RTO
18,64115,627
Insurance
14,81611,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9754,792

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